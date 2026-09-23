Standalone Streaming Services Continue to Decline in the U.S.
Ten streaming services phased out in Q2 2026 as US streaming video market reorganizes, according to Parks Associates
New data from Parks Associates shows that the number of standalone streaming services continues to decline in the U.S. market, with the research company’s Streaming Video Tracker reporting ten US streaming service profiles were phased out in Q2 2026 as many services rebrand and reorganize their content and brands.
Notably, Paramount Skydance ended BET+ as a separate service and consolidated that content within its flagship Paramount+ streaming service.
The Streaming Video Tracker also started tracking two new services last quarter, OG Network and TrueTVplus.
Overall, there were 336 standalone streaming services in the U.S. down from 366 in 2022.
Recent market changes highlight an active streaming market where services are closing, consolidating, or moving content to different distribution models, the researchers noted.
In particular, the market has been active regarding sports content, as providers experiment with the best strategies to capture sports fans and viewers:
For example, FIFA+ moved to DAZN, RidePass now operates solely as a FAST channel and FanDuel Sports Network shut down its television channels and streaming operations.
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“Streaming services continue to experiment with the best ways to reach and monetize audiences,” said Michael Goodman, director, Entertainment Research, Parks Associates. “The movement of content from standalone apps to larger platforms and FAST channels shows how quickly distribution strategies are changing.”
In its monthly updates, the Streaming Video Tracker analyzes the strategies and emerging market trends when providers move content into larger offerings or launch new services:
- BET+ has been phased out by Paramount Skydance, and its content library has migrated to Paramount+ under a dedicated BET Hub.
- CTV Throwback and Movies moved to Crave.
- OHL Live transitioned its digital streaming content to FloHockey.
- Barça One was replaced by Barça Play, which is integrated into FC Barcelona’s app and website.
- OG Network and TrueTVplus were added to the tracker in Q2 2026. OG Network operates as an AVOD and FAST service, while TrueTVplus launched as a FAST platform with programming across sports, independent films, documentaries, and lifestyle content.
Parks Associates will host the industry webinar “Streaming Video: Churn, Loyalty, and Competition” on September 24, where the firm’s analysts will share research and comment on market trends and the implications for service providers and content owners.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.