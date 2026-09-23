Standalone Streaming Services Continue to Decline in the U.S.

New data from Parks Associates shows that the number of standalone streaming services continues to decline in the U.S. market, with the research company’s Streaming Video Tracker reporting ten US streaming service profiles were phased out in Q2 2026 as many services rebrand and reorganize their content and brands.

Notably, Paramount Skydance ended BET+ as a separate service and consolidated that content within its flagship Paramount+ streaming service.

The Streaming Video Tracker also started tracking two new services last quarter, OG Network and TrueTVplus.

Overall, there were 336 standalone streaming services in the U.S. down from 366 in 2022.

Recent market changes highlight an active streaming market where services are closing, consolidating, or moving content to different distribution models, the researchers noted.

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

In particular, the market has been active regarding sports content, as providers experiment with the best strategies to capture sports fans and viewers:

For example, FIFA+ moved to DAZN, RidePass now operates solely as a FAST channel and FanDuel Sports Network shut down its television channels and streaming operations.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“Streaming services continue to experiment with the best ways to reach and monetize audiences,” said Michael Goodman, director, Entertainment Research, Parks Associates. “The movement of content from standalone apps to larger platforms and FAST channels shows how quickly distribution strategies are changing.”

In its monthly updates, the Streaming Video Tracker analyzes the strategies and emerging market trends when providers move content into larger offerings or launch new services:

BET+ has been phased out by Paramount Skydance, and its content library has migrated to Paramount+ under a dedicated BET Hub.

CTV Throwback and Movies moved to Crave.

OHL Live transitioned its digital streaming content to FloHockey.

Barça One was replaced by Barça Play, which is integrated into FC Barcelona’s app and website.

OG Network and TrueTVplus were added to the tracker in Q2 2026. OG Network operates as an AVOD and FAST service, while TrueTVplus launched as a FAST platform with programming across sports, independent films, documentaries, and lifestyle content.