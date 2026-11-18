NEW YORK—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) recognized industry leaders for lifetime achievements during the 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony. The annual event took place Nov. 14th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Juju Chang, 2023 Giant and Co-Anchor, Nightline, ABC News, was the official event emcee.

The ceremony is presented by the LABF, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. The awards presentation celebrates the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have blazed trails in the radio and television broadcasting industry.

The 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honorees include:

David Donovan

Senior Government Affairs Policy Advisor, New York State Broadcast Association

Senior Government Affairs Policy Advisor, New York State Broadcast Association Deborah Norville

Two-time Emmy Winning Veteran Broadcaster and Host of The Perfect Line

Two-time Emmy Winning Veteran Broadcaster and Host of The Perfect Line Skip Finley

Broadcast Owner, Operator, Advisor, and Award-Winning Author

Broadcast Owner, Operator, Advisor, and Award-Winning Author Debra OConnell

Chairman, Disney Entertainment Television

Chairman, Disney Entertainment Television Kelsey Grammer

Emmy-winning Actor, Producer, and Director

Emmy-winning Actor, Producer, and Director Jane Pauley

Respected Broadcast Journalist and Anchor of CBS Sunday Morning

Respected Broadcast Journalist and Anchor of CBS Sunday Morning David Santrella

Chief Executive Officer, Salem Media Group

Chief Executive Officer, Salem Media Group Suzyn Waldman & Jaime Jarrin

Award-winning journalists and broadcasters for the New York Yankees

2026 LABF Excellence in Preservation Award

In addition to the Giants honorees, the Museum of Broadcast Communications was recognized with the 4th Annual LABF Excellence in Preservation Award.

The award honors individuals and institutions which demonstrate extraordinary commitment to safeguarding the history and heritage of broadcasting. The museum’s collection includes artifacts from broadcasting’s history.

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They range from items including a black-and-white mural of the famous 1960 Kennedy-Nixon debates along with a vintage TV camera and footage from the Chicago debates; Charlie McCarthy, the wisecracking sidekick of ventriloquist Edgar Bergen; and Fibber McGee and Molly’s iconic cluttered closet to artifacts including Johnny Carson’s desk from The Tonight Show and the recently acquired original set from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The museum also houses the Radio Hall of Fame exhibit.

“The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards are a true celebration of the visionaries and innovators whose work continues to shape the future of our industry,” said Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher, Radio Ink/RBR+TVBR and Dave “Chachi” Denes, President & Co-Founder, Benztown USA, Co-Chairs of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. “This year’s honorees embody excellence, creativity, and perseverance. Their achievements stand as an enduring reminder of the power of broadcasting to inform, entertain, and inspire generations.”

CBS Media Ventures/CBS News and Disney sponsored the event.