IRVINE, Calif.—Hisong has introduced its AirStudio Muse audio content capture system, which combines a professional microphone, wireless monitoring earbuds and an audio interface into a single, pocket-sized device.

AirStudio Muse provides media professionals, influencers, podcasters, students, educators and a range of other artists and professionals with an easy way to capture interviews, lectures, recitals or any other content while on the go.

The company’s Universal Wireless Audio Receiver, which is sold separately, sends audio to mixing consoles, PA systems and compatible cameras for video bloggers and others who want professional audio for their video blogs and stories.

AirStudio Muse includes 64 GB of built-in storage, a pair of built-in headphones with minimal latency and press-and-play operation. The tool simplifies workflows and captures content at the press of a button, Hisong said. Its compact form factor and integrated design are well-suited for singers, songwriters, musicians, educators, journalists and podcasters, the company said.

In the past, creating studio-quality content on location required a microphone, clunky wireless devices, headphones, cables and a laptop. AirStudio Muse makes it easy to be ready when an opportunity or idea strikes, Hisong said.

Features include a highly sensitive microphone that can be switched to enhanced dynamic or condenser modes, depending on the application; ZeroSync Wireless Monitoring, including wireless ultra-low latency earbuds that are seamlessly stored and charged in the device; VocalSense technology, which optimizes vocal pickup and reduces noise for real-world situations; USB-C connectivity and an integrated wireless receiver for streaming; and real-time FX processing with the free HISONG Link accompanying app.

AirStudio Muse can capture on-location interviews, podcasts, lectures or trade show content. It ships with a fully licensed copy of Cubase LE, a digital audio workstation. Tracks can be easily incorporated into a larger Cubase LE project, for combination with other tracks and subsequent postproduction.

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Key features include:

FlashCapture: Press the physical REC button to start and press it again to stop and save. Takes go directly to 64 GB of built-in storage.

Press the physical REC button to start and press it again to stop and save. Takes go directly to 64 GB of built-in storage. ZeroSync wireless monitoring: Low-latency wireless audio system, delivering real-time monitoring through earbuds stored and charged in the device, while transmitting the same audio to connected receivers for recording, livestreaming or live sound, so creators hear themselves as they speak or capture content.

Low-latency wireless audio system, delivering real-time monitoring through earbuds stored and charged in the device, while transmitting the same audio to connected receivers for recording, livestreaming or live sound, so creators hear themselves as they speak or capture content. VocalSense 2.0: Creators switch between Enhanced Dynamic mode for focused vocals with less background noise in noisy environments, and Condenser mode for richer vocal detail in quiet settings.

Creators switch between Enhanced Dynamic mode for focused vocals with less background noise in noisy environments, and Condenser mode for richer vocal detail in quiet settings. Connected when needed: Works as a USB-C audio interface for iOS, Android, Windows and macOS. Its wireless receiver sends audio to compatible USB-C devices for recording or live streaming, and one-tap vocal effects are adjustable in the Hisong Link app.

AirStudio Muse is now available for $399. The Universal Wireless Audio Receiver sells separately for $99.