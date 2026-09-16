Prime Video Launches Five-Service Streaming Bundle in the U.S.

CULVER CITY, Calif.—Prime Video has launched a $29.99 a month five-service streaming bundle combining AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece, and Starz on Prime Video in the U.S.

The $29.99 a month fee offers a savings of nearly 39% compared to subscribing to each service individually.

The offering marks the first time the five streaming services have come together in a single bundle.

"Today marks a milestone for our customers, the launch of the first-ever five-service streaming bundle on Prime Video. Our subscriptions and bundles business continues to see incredible growth because we stay focused on delivering unmatched selection, value and convenience,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of prime video channels, U.S. “With AMC+, MGM+, BritBox, PBS Masterpiece, and STARZ together, Prime Video customers get the premium entertainment they love, all in one place."

Amazon's Prime Video described the content from the services in the bundle as follows:

AMC+ – AMC+ is a premium streaming service featuring award-winning original series, exclusive movies direct from theaters, and the ultimate destination for fan-favorite franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the immortal world of Anne Rice. Subscribers can catch up on the latest critically acclaimed seasons of The Vampire Lestat and The Walking Dead: Dead City, streaming exclusively on AMC+, and look forward to an exciting line-up of new series this fall including Kill Jackie, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and YAGA with Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo and Hudson Williams in his first role since Heated Rivalry.

BritBox – The leading streaming destination for the best of British television, featuring acclaimed drama and mystery series like The Other Bennet Sister, Ludwig, Blue Lights, and the largest collection of Agatha Christie adaptations streaming in North America—including new BritBox Original Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence (September 15).

MGM+ – An ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in 45 countries across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the hit sci-fi horror series FROM, crime drama The Westies, A Tale of Two Cities, and the highly anticipated crime thriller American Hostage.

PBS Masterpiece – PBS Masterpiece is a premier streaming destination featuring Emmy® and Peabody Award winning British and international dramas and gripping mysteries. Featuring fan-favorites like, All Creatures Great and Small, Miss Scarlet, and Astrid alongside glamorous new hit, The Forsytes. Fans can cozy up this fall with returning mystery series, The Marlow Murder Club Season 3, Marble Hall Murders and Maigret Season 2 (October 18).

Starz – Starz's premium programming, including the entire “Power” Universe, all eight seasons of the acclaimed series “Outlander” and its popular prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (September 18), the crime drama “S.W.A.T. Exiles” (September 25), available exclusively on Starz, the season finale of the British boxing series “Fightland” (September 25), and the highly anticipated upcoming third season of “P-Valley.” The lineup also features Starz’s library of hit movies, including Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, and The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney.