Democratic senators are asking Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to delay a vote to confirm a new Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission.

In a letter to Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which held a hearing last week for Trump FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs, the senators repeated their concerns that no vote should be held without also considering the renomination of Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat on the commission as well as an additional Democrat, which would bring the commission to its full quota of five.

Gomez replaced Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who resigned in the summer of 2025. The commission has had three commissioners (two Republicans, one Democrat) for nearly a year and a half.

The Democratic members of the committee, including ranking member Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), told Cruz that the result of the midterm elections two weeks ago confirms their contention that a Thumann Severs vote should not go ahead without renomination of Gomez, a request they made before the election.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez (Image credit: Valerie Plesch/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“Following the recent elections, which returned control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats, we strongly oppose the nomination of Danielle Thumann Severs, a Republican, to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), without the renomination of current Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez and the nomination of another Democrat,” they said. “There is no mandate for the outgoing majority to rush through a partisan FCC nomination in its final weeks.”

They requested that the confirmation vote, which Cruz scheduled for Nov. 18 be postponed “until the next Congress and paired with Commissioner Gomez’s renomination and the nomination of an additional Democratic commissioner.”

The senators also revived a prior quote Cruz made in 2014, concerning confirmation of federal appointees during lame-duck periods.

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"As you wrote in 2014, controversial nominees ‘should not be confirmed in the lame-duck session of Congress by senators who just lost their seats and are no longer accountable to the voters,’” the letter said.