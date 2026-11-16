Spending on consumer media averages $283.39 in 2026, up 1.5% from 2025, or $4.25 per month.

That’s according to a new survey of 1,000 U.S. adults from Reviews.org. In its latest report, the firm calculated averages from current provider pricing data and estimated that the average American household spends $204,041 on internet, mobile, TV, and streaming services over a lifetime. This is based on a monthly total of $283.39, or $3,400.68 per year.

Streaming saw the biggest increase, with average monthly spending increasing by $9.57 per month or 19% from 2025 to 2026, while the average internet bill decreased by 8%. Both streaming and home internet are equally expensive with both services costing $61-$63 per month and TV the single largest expense at $101.79 per month, 62% more expensive than internet at $62.72, and 77% more expensive than mobile at $57.60.

Internet and streaming average within $1.50 of each other (per month), while mobile service is the lowest household media expense of the four.

Reviews.org estimates that the total cost of internet, mobile service, TV, and streaming is 5.23% of a single full-time worker’s gross earnings, based on median weekly earnings of $1,251 for full-time wage and salary workers in Q2 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ($65,052 annualized). This is one worker’s median pay measured against one household’s bill; a two-earner household spends a smaller share of its income on the same services.

The share is down by only 0.16 percentage points from 2025 (based on the lower median income of $62,192 per year). This doesn't account for the cost of devices themselves.

Reviews.org attributed the decline in monthly internet costs to increased competition among cell phone providers, expanded access to fiber and bundling offers from cable providers.