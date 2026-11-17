LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has purchased Ceivo, an AI-driven media assset management platform developed by Burnlab. Financial details were not disclosed.

Signiant called the acquisition its latest step in connecting governed, intelligent services and capabilities to content wherever it may be. By connecting customer AI models and agents to content without moving it, Ceivo enables faster, less expensive processing to discover, analyze and act on content across distributed storage environments, Signiant said.

“With this new acquisition, users can now see and understand their connected content even faster, across every cloud and on-premises system, and put AI to work on it with full control,” Signiant CEO Sebastian Vos said. “That continues the vision we have been building toward with visibility, access, and action.”

Burnlab founder Aaron Sloman will also join Signiant as vice president of product management. Before joining Burnlab, where Ceivo was developed, Sloman was CTO of OWNZONES. There, he led development of the company’s cloud-native media supply chain platform.

More information is available on the Signiant and Burnlab websites.