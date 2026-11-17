STAMFORD, Conn.—Debbie Presser has joined Spectrum Reach, the ad sales arm of cable operator Charter Communications, as vice president of national sales, AdLink New York.

AdLink NY is Spectrum Reach's New York City-area advertising sales operation, representing television, streaming and digital inventory from multiple cable TV providers across the market.

Presser comes from Nexstar Media Group, where she had helped build the station group’s national sales organization as vice president of sales. She’ll lead the sales team at AdLink New York, established by Spectrum Reach to continue many of the products and services offered by the New York Interconnect, which shut down on Sept. 28.

She is a 25-year media sales veteran with extensive local and national experience, having started her career at TeleRep in 1997. She moved to WPIX New York in 1997, first as local account executive and then local sales manager. She joined Fox-owned WNYW New York as sales manager in 2011, returning to WPIX in 2015 as general sales manager and advancing to sales director of strategic partnerships. She joined Nexstar, which manages WPIX under a local marketing agreement, in 2023.

Presser serves as a board member and chief partnership officer for NY Women in Communications, won the 2023 Humanitarian Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and was recognized as a 2016 Power Woman by Moves Magazine. She is a graduate of Adelphi University.