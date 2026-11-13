MyStation App Emulates ‘TV Network’ Marketplace

LOS ANGELES—In an effort to replicate the traditional TV-network model for online content creators, a startup has launched an app that enables creators, brands and organizations to own and operate what it calls “independent television and audio networks spanning video, music, live and talk content, monetized through flexible station-based subscription.”

The MyStation app is designed for influencers, music artists, broadcasters, podcasters, churches, sports clubs and independent creators and is currently available for download to Roku users. The company said it plans to expand it across smartphones, smart TVs, connected cars and virtual reality devices.

“Creators, organizations, and brands can now own and operate their own television or audio networks without the significant investment, technical expertise, or distribution infrastructure traditionally required,” the company said in its press release. “Each station is effectively an independently operated network, with its own brand, programming, audience, and monetization opportunities.”

Creators can launch branded stations, manage programming, schedule content, offer live broadcasts, and build direct subscription relationships with their audiences, rather than depending on algorithms or third-party distribution. A Starter tier requires no upfront subscription, with optional upgrades for advanced scheduling and live broadcasting as a network grows.

"MyStation is built around a simple idea: if you can build an audience, you should have the opportunity to own a television or audio network," said Stephen Hodge, CEO of OTTera. "For decades, network ownership was reserved for companies with significant capital and access to distribution. We're removing those barriers and giving creators the ability to become network owners themselves."

Viewers and listeners can choose which individual networks to support. The platform supports Subscription-Based Premium Audiovisual Content (SPAC), a new monetization model from OTTera that complements advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD), subscription video on demand (SVOD) and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST).

Powered by OTTera's AI-powered streaming technology, MyStation provides content management, programming, scheduling, delivery, analytics, and monetization within a shared marketplace, so creators can focus on programming rather than infrastructure.

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“We believe the next generation of television and audio networks will come from places the traditional industry hasn't always looked,” Hodge added. “Musicians, athletes, podcasters, churches, independent filmmakers, influencers, and community organizations already have audiences and programming ideas. What they've been missing is an accessible way to turn those relationships into real media networks.”

MyStation launches with an initial collection of independent stations, with more networks and devices rolling out in the coming weeks, the company said.