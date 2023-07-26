Cineverse Unveils MatchpointAI

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has announced the release of MatchpointAI, a cutting-edge AI-based platform and marketplace that Cineverse believes will revolutionize the streaming landscape by providing video content producers, streaming platforms, and OEMs an easy-to-use way to prepare, optimize and future-proof their content.

The launch comes at a time when a number of tech providers are highlighting their AI-based solutions. The global AI in media & entertainment market size is expected to reach $99.48 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.9%.

MatchpointAI blends Cineverse's proprietary AI tools and an array of pre-integrated third-party AI tools.

It uses Cineverse’s proprietary content processing platform, Dispatch, to provide content owners and streaming services access to capabilities that can eliminate expensive, time consuming manual work preparing film and television assets for global distribution.

MatchpointAI also provides companies with a premium, affordable path to scale global content processing and delivery at far lower error rates at substantially reduced costs, while simultaneously preparing content libraries for next-generation implementations.

The proprietary tools in the platform from Cineverse include:

Matchpoint QC: Cineverse's proprietary Video QC tool utilizes AI to conduct thorough quality control inspections across more than 75 different parameters across both original source video and audio elements ensuring that all ingested assets pass a stringent quality control process.

Dispatch Detect: This state-of-the-art tool employs sophisticated AI technology, utilizing computer vision and a sophisticated rules-based framework to intelligently detect and create frame-accurate ad breaks within video content which adhering to the published specifications of all streaming platforms. This tool effectively eliminates the need for manual screening of video content - a process that is both time-consuming and costly.

Dispatch Keystone: This innovative graphics AI-based tool automatically creates movie and television series art in hundreds of different graphic formats to the exact specification of every streaming platform, eliminating the need for human graphic artists to manually create and export end-user art in a variety of formats and resolutions, Cineverse said.

Third-party AI tools and plugins for the platform include:

OpenAI: The original pioneering general AI solution, the OpenAI plugin helps users complete critical metadata with precision, addressing areas such as missing film synopsis, cast information, and production credits, making content more robust and user-friendly.

VionLabs: VionLabs' AI platform offers a comprehensive analysis of subjective traits of a film such as theme, mood, color palette, and tone to inform recommendation engines in a far more subjective manner with enriched metadata that will enhance user's search and viewing experience.

Papercup AI: Papercup’s AI-powered dubbing lets content owners localize their videos into multiple languages at scale. Papercup’s AI voices and team of professional translators mean quality content can now receive quality dubbing much faster and more affordable.

Iris.tv: Iris.tv brings a unique approach to contextual metadata creation targeting premium ad buyers. Through this integration, MatchpointAI drives Iris.tv’s AI tools to create contextual metadata tags at a scene-level. The resulting unique identifiers can then be passed on to ad buyers seeking to micro-target their ad buys.

Valossa: Valossa's AI technology excels in creating AI-generated 15 & 30 second preview and promotional clips and providing scene-level contextual tags, enhancing user engagement by enabling a superior search experience and more relevant content recommendations.

Spherex: Spherex's AI solution automates the process of reviewing titles for content compliance at a territory level. From inappropriate language to nudity, violence and more, the product identifies objectionable content based on local regulations and cultural sensitivities. This provides an efficient and accurate process for content screening to meet established broadcast standards & practices, thereby adhering to the vast legal and cultural needs of global platforms efficiently and at scale.

Venera Technologies CapMate: CapMate AI-based solution provides an automated, efficient way to verify and correct accompanying caption/subtitle files, ensuring they meet the stringent FCC requirements set by the government and streaming platforms.

Venera Technologies Quasar: Quasar is the first AWS-verified native-cloud A/V QC solution with advanced Audio/Video verification capabilities as well as support for 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Harding PSE, ensuring all media files are free of artifacts, meeting high quality standards expected by various media and streaming platforms.

Audible Magic: Audible Magic's identification solution leverages audio fingerprinting technology, providing a comprehensive audio matching solution against a massive library of audio fingerprints for major label and most independent label music catalogs. Through Matchpoint's fully integrated solution, the process of scanning source video assets to identify royalty-bearing music used within video content is now automated along with the creation of music cue sheets which enable performance rights organizations to accurately compensate artists and composers.

All these tools are readily available to existing customers via Cineverse's robust distribution platform, Matchpoint Dispatch. the company said.

"MatchpointAI is a watershed moment in the video streaming industry, offering a plethora of unmatched AI capabilities under one roof." said Dr. Sudeept Bhatnagar, head of Cineverse R&D. "As we continue to expand our AI portfolio, MatchpointAI is poised to become the hub for both enterprises’ and consumers’ video creation and distribution requirements. Our platform's scalability, flexibility and extensible framework promise a future of limitless innovation by extending our native capabilities by partnering with best-in-class technology partners that service the video streaming industry."

More information is available at www.matchpoint.tv.