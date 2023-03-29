Testronic and Giant Interactive Rebrand as Giant Worldwide

NEW YORK—Testronic, which recently acquired Giant Interactive, has decided to rebrand the group’s combined film and TV services under the newly launched, Giant Worldwide.

The newly launched Giant Worldwide now has 250 employees with locations in Los Angeles, New York, London, Warsaw, and Bucharest. The combined entity will offer an expanded range of services: platform delivery services, master QC, streaming app/software performance, physical disc authoring and QC, and newly launched subtitle localization.

Jason Gish, president of Testronic Film & TV, explained that “united under one banner, Giant Worldwide will streamline our service offerings to existing clients and allow us to continue to grow our range of services and expertise across our international teams.”

With the new branding, Jeff Stabenau, president of Giant Interactive added that “We are offering even more technical services and greater capacity with the addition of several new office locations, while promising the same client-focused approach and emphasis on superior customer service our clients depend on.”

Testronic’s video game services unit will keep the ‘Testronic’ name and, along with Giant Worldwide, exist under the umbrella of parent company Catalis Group, a UK-headquartered global video game and entertainment group.