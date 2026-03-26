NBC Announces Exclusive Coverage of Sail4th 250 Tall Ships in NYC

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations today launched "Our 250 (Nuestros 250)," a comprehensive multiplatform campaign commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence. The 100-day celebration culminates on July 4 with NBCUniversal News Group’s six hours of exclusive live coverage of Sail4th 250 events in New York Harbor, which will gather the largest assembly of international ships in U.S history for an unprecedented maritime spectacle.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

“Our country’s 250th anniversary is a significant milestone for all Americans, and a meaningful opportunity to bring us together to share our pride as citizens, recognize our nation’s achievements, and honor our rich history,” said Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCU Local. “We’re excited to launch this special initiative to inform, entertain and support our communities as we count down the final 100 days to our national celebration on Independence Day, which we’re proud to commemorate by presenting Sail4th 250’s festivities to audiences nationwide.”

NBC’s plans call for extensive news coverage, specials, features and vignettes covering semiquincentennial storylines across NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

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NBCU Local’s stations will showcase America’s history, traditions, people and places, and covering events and activities taking place across the nation celebrating the milestone through July 4th, with local programming tailored to each market. NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations are also supporting 250-related events and initiatives in their respective communities.

As part of Our 250, NBCU Local is serving as an “official media partner” of Sail4th 250, the non-partisan, non-profit host of international goodwill events and civic celebrations in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3 to 8. Through the partnership, NBC News and Telemundo, in collaboration with NBCU Local, will produce multiplatform English- and Spanish-language coverage of Sail4th 250’s marquee Fourth of July events featuring tall ships, naval vessels and aircraft from 46 nations from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

The live presentation will cover the entirety of Sail4th 250’s International Parade of Sail—which will include 26 Class A international tall ships and a fleet of Class B vessels—and showcase the 52 allied and U.S. naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review and the International Aerial Review’s 100-plus U.S. and allied aircraft, led by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. The coverage will begin as tall ships form a line near Sandy Hook, N.J., starting at 7 a.m. ET, and will continue as the first ships enter New York Harbor, sail past the Statue of Liberty, and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge.

Our 250 also covers Sail4th 250 activities and themes leading up to July 4. Open House—the architecture, design and real estate series produced by NBCU Local’s LXTV Productions—debuted a special edition this week offering behind-the-scenes tours of tall ships from Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal. Participating ships and their adventures at sea will also be showcased through multiplatform vignettes, and news coverage will follow the flotilla’s journey from New Orleans to Norfolk and Baltimore, en route to New York.

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Other Our 250 highlights include a ‘Destination America’ edition of 1st Look, LXTV Productions’ travel program, and a series from the NBC-owned stations’ lifestyle shows on international culture and cuisine that have become American traditions. NBCU Local’s stations will also cover ‘America’s Field Trip,’ a nationwide contest for students to share what America means to them via an essay or artwork. As part of the America 250 program, 250 students will earn the chance to visit historic and cultural American landmarks.

Additionally, NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations are participating in other local celebrations across the nation. Those events are highlighted by Philadelphia’s ‘Welcome America,’ the city’s premier Fourth of July festival featuring musical acts and fireworks—which will be presented exclusively on NBC10 / WCAU—and the Battle of Gloucester Reenactment in the Boston area, which will take place June 20-21.