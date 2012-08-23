Hamlet brings precision test and measurement to portable monitors at IBC2012

Hamlet is pleased to show a new range of affordable and practical LCD screens with test and measurement built in. The Precision range is designed for those who need the convenience of quality monitoring and precision test and measurement. IBC is the ideal opportunity to launch the new Precision HDW7 and HDW5 specialist range of monitors.

These everyday tools for content producers who want to get it right first time enable the shoot to go smoothly ensuring that video parameters and focus are maintained perfectly with consummate ease.

The HDW7’s small, lightweight enclosure houses a 7in IPS screen, offering vivid, clear pictures and a stable response time, displaying consistent and accurate color from all viewing angles. The adjustable clip level, under- and over-luminance and false color capability are enhanced further by the in-built clear and absolute waveform, RGB and vector traces. With an HDMI input, complimented by a 3G-, HD-, SD-SDI input and loop and headphone audio output, like other Hamlet products it has a textured housing for better grip, handling and maneuverability. The smaller HDW5 provides an even more convenient package, punching the same weight of features but weighing less.

The Hamlet Precision range of monitors and the rest of the Hamlet product range will be on display at IBC2012 on stand 9.D10.