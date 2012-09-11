Church of Champions streams with Haivision

Church of Champions, an international house of worship located in Houston, has deployed Haivision's KulaByte Internet video encoder to enable reliable, high-quality 1080p live streaming of its services and other events to Internet audiences and congregations at its numerous affiliate churches in North America and Argentina.

Haivision's AV solutions provider partner on this project has delivered implementation and support services for the KulaByte encoder, which is currently used along with Haivision's HyperStream Live cloud-based live transcoding service to stream the second Sunday morning service and other events from Church of Champions' 1000-seat main sanctuary in Houston. Internet audiences can watch the services live or on demand from the church's Web video channel. The initial webcast of the Sunday morning service last November drew more than 600 unique viewers; since then, the Internet audience has grown to thousands every Sunday.

The KulaByte system delivers very high-quality HD streams to smaller affiliate churches that lack all of the resources to conduct their own services. Churches without a pastor can take the live feed of Pastor Hutchins' sermon at a designated time following their own music program; likewise, churches without music can stream the musical segment of the main church's service.