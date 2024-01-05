YES and MSG Form Streaming Joint Venture

NEW YORK—The YES Network and MSG Networks regional sports networks have formed Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment ("GAME"), a new 50/50 joint venture that they say will work to capitalize on technical and operational synergies associated with YES' and MSGN's streaming services.

GAME will also offer turn-key digital content distribution services, including platform technology, operational support and comprehensive data analytics to third parties, utilizing the combined technical and operational expertise each company has garnered from the respective successful launch and operation of the YES App and MSG+, the companies said.

"As we continue to capitalize on the momentum created by YES' award-winning digital offerings, we look forward to collaborating with MSG Networks to further elevate the fan experience," said Jon Litner, CEO of the YES Network. "With the launch of GAME, we are excited to develop new product offerings, and premium features and functionality, to serve audiences like never before, while also providing a scalable tech solution for third-party content owners seeking to deliver state-of-the-art streaming experiences to their customers."

"This joint venture with YES will combine the streaming expertise of two of the largest regional sports networks in the country,” explained Andrea Greenberg, president and CEO of MSG Networks. “With the formation of GAME, we seek to marry our collective insight, expertise and best-in-class technology not only to explore enhancements to our own products, but also to offer other networks, teams and sports properties an efficient way to launch a state-of-the-art streaming service. We are excited to partner with YES to create solutions for third-party content providers looking for a seamless way to reach new audiences."

GAME said that potential clients would benefit from a broad range of world-class streaming services, all of which would be be run centrally by an expert staff experienced in live sports streaming. Streaming products will be customizable and capable of delivering locally branded customer experiences, each catering to a client's particular needs.