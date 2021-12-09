`Yellowstone’ Gets a Podcast

LAS VEGAS—101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios and the Paramount Network launched the "Official Yellowstone Podcast" today.

Hosted by “Yellowstone” series star Jefferson White (Jimmy), the first season of the podcast is recorded from inside presenting sponsor Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) via their new, state-of-the-art sound studio. It is produced by 101 Studios.

The first official behind the scenes podcast for the popular TV series will give listeners exclusive interviews from the cast, crew and special guests, the companies said.

Guests for the podcast's season one will include co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, Mo' Brings Plenty, Forrie Smith, Ian Bohen, and more. The podcast will also welcome stars from the upcoming Yellowstone prequel "1883" starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

The official Yellowstone Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, etc.