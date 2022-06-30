Comcast's Xfinity Stream App Launches On Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has launched the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, giving Xfinity TV customers another way to access their pay TV subscription – including all live, on demand, and DVR programming – within the home.

In the run-up to the launch Comcast redesigned the Xfinity Stream, which is launching first on the Apple TV platform with a new, more intuitive user interface, the operator said.

The new UI is designed to simplify content discovery through editorial recommendations along with a personalization algorithm that allows customers to continue watching their favorite shows and movies across platforms and devices.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our entertainment experiences as the needs of our customers evolve - whether that’s expanding to new platforms, launching new features, or adding more programming options,” said Michael Delciello, senior vice president, strategic development, Comcast. “With today’s launch of the Stream app on Apple TV, our customers now have a new device option for accessing their Xfinity TV subscription in the home, and they will be the first to enjoy a new, streamlined UI designed to make it easier to find something to watch – whether that means getting back to a favorite show or movie, or finding something new.”

Earlier this year, Comcast and Apple worked together to bring the Apple TV+ app to Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV.