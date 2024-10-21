Vizrt Taps Vanessa Walmsley as Chief Commercial Officer

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt, a provider of real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators, has named Vanessa Walmsley as chief commercial officer.

Walmsely, who brings more than two decades of media and technology experience to her new role, is tasked with bringing the company’s commercial teams together into a single, unified organization, the company said.

“This is a natural next step in our customer-centric strategy, aimed at guaranteeing our commercial efforts are fully aligned with the needs of our customers, partners and end users, ensuring they are at the center of our operating model," Virtz CEO Michael Hallén said in a statement.

A six-year Vizrt employee who most recently served as global head of customer success, Walmsley has played a key role in driving customer success initiatives, improving customer engagement and ensuring strong alignment of the company’s commercial teams, the company said. She spoke with sister publication TVB Europe while in serving in the customer success role.

“The media tech landscape is evolving, and so are the needs of our customers and users. Vizrt is uniquely positioned to address these shifting demands with our broad range of solutions—serving everyone from traditional broadcasters to corporations, educational institutions, live streamers, even podcasters,” Walmsley said in a statement. “I plan to bring Vizrt’s innovative technology to a wider audience and I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers to shape that growth together.”