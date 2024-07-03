Vizrt Announces New Senior Appointments

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has announced several new senior appointments focusing on enhancing the company’s customer security, experience, and channel business.

Heading up the IT team is Petra Tesch, Vizrt’s Chief Information Officer, while its newly promoted Chief Security Officer, Elie Feghaly, spearheads the organization’s cybersecurity, which fortifies the security of Vizrt’s on-premises infrastructure, cloud environments, and proprietary software, the company said.

“The trust that our customers and partners have for both Vizrt, and its products are paramount. Our comprehensive approach ensures robust protection across the board at Vizrt, safeguarding both our own assets and our customer's data against the evolving cyber threats,” Elie Feghaly, Chief Security Officer.

Both Petra and Elie report to Vizrt’s Chief Finance Officer, Pierre Milet. Pierre joined Vizrt in January 2024 and brings over 30 years of financial and commercial leadership experience from global technology firms and is tasked with accelerating Vizrt’s SaaS business.

Targeting Vizrt’s focus on sustainability compliance, Vizrt has hired Avinash Kumar as its ESG Controller. His expertise extends to integrating sustainable practices, addressing ESG-related concerns, and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, including compliance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), according to the company.

Avinash’s commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate governance excellence positions him as an asset for Vizrt, and its customers’ pursuit of responsible business practices, Vizrt said.

“Vizrt’s focus on sustainability is not merely a corporate responsibility—it is a strategic advantage that significantly benefits our customers and partners. By embedding sustainable practices within our operations, we ensure long-term viability, resilience, and a better future,” states Michael Hallén, Chief Executive Officer, Vizrt.

Two additional senior appointments include Paul Shutt as Vizrt’s new Head of Channel Sales for APAC and Karl Bradford, Head of Channel Sales for America and Canada.

Since joining Vizrt in Asia Pacific in 2011 as a System Engineer, Shutt has advanced through several key roles, including Deputy Global Head of Customer Success.

Bradford joins Vizrt from Apple where he spent more than a decade building channel development at Apple. Bradford and his team of channel account managers within the Americas’ market will work directly with Vizrt’s channel partner community to gather feedback on product, market trends, training requirements and commercial opportunities to enable a prosperous channel network, the company said.

“Our channel partners are crucial to enable scalable growth for our company, and to reach our vision of enabling any size content creator with the best tools, whether a podcaster or a broadcaster. By democratizing access to our top-tier broadcast products and focusing on upskilling and certifying our partners with the latest tech, we can ensure they are the first to adapt to the evolving market demands and deliver exactly what our users need,” concludes Marco Kraak, General Manager, Channel Sales, Vizrt.