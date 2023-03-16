Vizio Adds BetMGM Programming for March Madness

IRVINE, Calif.—In a relatively rare example of a TV set manufacturer partnering on the production of exclusive original content, Vizio has announced the launch of a branded entertainment series, “3 Pointers”, which will begin airing exclusively on Vizio on March 17.

The show is being produced in partnership with BetMGM, a sports betting and gaming entertainment company.

The partnership highlights the growing importance of the advertising businesses being developed by set makers like Vizio and their need for fresh original content to drive sponsorship revenue.

Hosted by Casey Webb ("Man vs. Food"), the four-part limited series celebrates the culture of college basketball’s big month with game day recipes, beverages, and entertainment hacks designed to elevate the viewing experience.

“`3 Pointers’ captures important criteria as we evaluate what to put in front of our audiences: relevance, timeliness, and premium storytelling,” said Steve DeMain, vice president of branded content and sponsorships at Vizio. “As we continue to evolve the experiences we deliver to our customers, we’re also expanding the opportunities we can provide brands to connect with our audience in unique ways that add value to their journey. It’s a win-win.”

“We collaborated with Vizio on this one-of-a-kind programming from concept to completion with the goal of creating a premium entertainment experience that taps into the excitement of March basketball,” said Matt Prevost, CRO at BetMGM. “`3 Pointers’ is a creative and dynamic series that we hope sports fans will enjoy throughout the month-long celebration of college basketball and beyond.”

“3 Pointers” is available on the Vizio home screen and on demand on WatchFree+.