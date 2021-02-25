Ultra HD Forum Announces New Board Leadership

FREMONT, Calif.—The Ultra HD Forum, a global organization that promotes the market adoption of Ultra HD, announced its new board of directors and officers. LG Electronics’ Nandhu Nandhakumar takes the lead as president and board chair, succeeding Harmonic’s Thierry Fautier, who is completing his term. Yasser Syed of Comcast Cable, and Renard Jenkins of WarnerMedia, have been named new board members.

Filling out the officer slate are Dolby’s Patrick Griffis as vice president, Xperi’s Pete Sellar as treasurer and Interdigital’s Bill Redmann as secretary. Continuing in their current positions on the board are Broadcom’s Wade Wan and NAB’s Sam Matheny.

Outgoing President Thierry Fautier, who remains a board member, said in a press statement, “It’s been an exciting first five years, starting with few commercial UHD services to almost 200 now. We successfully met early challenges such as resolution, HDR, HFR, multiple NGA technologies and have provided a framework addressing them, making UHD commercially deployable for operators. I’m incredibly proud of the publication of our industry guidelines and the interoperability work conducted with other industry groups to help make this happen. Lastly, our service tracker is now becoming an industry reference. I look forward to future contributions under the leadership of my capable successor Nandhu Nandhakumar.”

Incoming President Nandhakumar said, “Ultra HD makes video more relevant in these more isolated times, so it is timely that our board is now even more representative of the industry at large. It is exciting to see the increasing rate of deployment of Ultra HD services over diverse distribution paths.”