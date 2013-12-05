tvONE Unveils 8x8 HDMI Matrix Router With HDBaseT Outputs

ERLANGER, KY.— tvONE says its MX-8488 HDMI 8x8 Matrix Router with HDBaseT Outputs is now available.



The new MX-8488 HDMI 8x8 Matrix Router allows distribution of eight HDMI signals (with 3D support) to up to eight HDBaseT outputs for Cat.6 extension as far as 330ft (100m) at 1080p or 1920x1200, either independently or simultaneously. In addition, the MX-8488 also allows for flexible control using IP control, IR remote control, RS-232 or the front panel.



The switcher uses single link (225MHz/6.75Gbps) video processing circuitry. The MX-8488 HDMI Matrix Switcher is a convenient solution for the switching of high quality HDMI video.



The MX- 8488 supports HDMI (with HDCP) video with Deep Color, EDID and 7.1 channel audio. HDBaseT Receivers (supports receivers powered by POH) are not included with the tvONE MX-8488. For compatible receivers, please see the 1T-CT-650 Series or the Magenta Research HD-ONE Series.