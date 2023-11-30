TVNZ Adopts AWS Clean Rooms For Secure Ad Management

Television New Zealand (TVNZ), the country’s state-owned, commercially funded television broadcaster, is the first media company in Aotearoa [the Māori-language name for New Zealand] to adopt AWS Clean Rooms for its management of advertising, the web services company said this week during AWS re:Invent.

AWS Clean Rooms is an analytics service that helps companies more easily and securely collaborate on and analyze combined customer datasets—without sharing or copying one another’s underlying data, it said.

AWS Clean Rooms is assisting TVNZ to protect data about its viewers and audiences, such as show preferences and viewing trends—all of which is valuable to advertisers. TVNZ collects this data with viewer consent.

The broadcaster collaborates with advertising partners, such as McDonald’s and media company OMD, to analyze these anonymized datasets in a protected environment. This generates unique customer insights that help TVNZ and its advertisers improve their advertising and media strategy, helping to drive audience engagement and more personalized advertising and loyalty programs, it said.

TVNZ also uses Amazon Personalize, a machine learning (ML) service that enables companies to create real-time personalized user experiences to recommend content based on individual viewing behaviors, it said.

“If you want viewers to pay attention to your ads, you must show them personalized offers that resonate with their needs,” said Rob Hutchinson, general manager of Digital, Commercial at TVNZ.

“AWS Clean Rooms enables us to do this by working with our advertisers to deliver personalization while protecting customer data. Our advertising partners can set up AWS Clean Rooms at low cost in just a few minutes, creating an environment for us to collaborate and analyze data securely to drive innovations that excite our audiences. We’re mindful of our requirements in this area, and we’re excited to be offering innovation while working in a future-fit and privacy-centric way,” he said.

TVNZ worked with AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Slalom, a global technology consulting company, to implement AWS Clean Rooms.