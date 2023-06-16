TVision Joins Teads’ Attention Program

NEW YORK—In a deal that is being billed as an important step forward for attention measurement across screens, Teads has announced a partnership with the TV measurement leader TVision to integrate TVision into Teads’ Attention Program.

The integration will give Teads’ Attention Program, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this month, expanded capabilities to help advertisers better combine the strength of digital and TV in their go-to-market strategies, the companies said.

Teads’ partnership with TVision will complement its omnichannel attention measurement capabilities as well as provide deeper data to inform CTV investment strategies, optimizing the planning process for brands, Teads reported.

With the integration of TVision, Teads and its partners will be positioned to understand attention as well as household co-viewing and general viewability metrics across CTV inventory.

“Attention measurement validating CTV inventory is critical to holistically inform strategies for brands across all screens,” explained Neala Brown, senior vice president, strategy and insights, Teads. "TVision is a leader in the measurement space and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Teads Attention Program as we continue to place focus on delivering business outcomes for our clients through premium, effective and measurable advertising.”

“Teads’ Attention Program is advancing adoption of this critical metric as one of the most effective ways to measure the impact of cross-platform campaigns,” added Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Our partnership with Teads empowers marketers to use attention data to put CTV investments in perspective against other media across the ecosystem.”