TiVo Launches TiVo One Cross-Screen Ad Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi’s TiVo subsidiary continues to expand the capabilities and reach of its independent media platform with the debut of the TiVo One cross-screen ad platform.

The TiVo One cross-screen ad platform combines ad inventory across multiple end-points in the home and the car empowering advertisers to efficiently optimize branded campaigns to their desired audiences with advanced forecasting, precise targeting and robust measurement capabilities, TiVo reported.

Xperi also reported that its independent media platform has seen through increased adoption and growing footprint for TiVo OS, TiVo Broadband and DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo over the last year.

“As a key element of our long-term strategy for the independent media platform, offering a variety of ways to optimally engage with audiences is essential. Whether that be through our smart TV offerings or connected car solutions, partners leveraging our innovative solutions can ensure we’re committed to delivering value and driving sustainable growth,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “By fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes choice, personalization and seamless integration across platforms, we aim to redefine how audiences engage with content in today’s dynamic environment.”

In the run-up to major sporting events like the Olympics that will be hosted in Europe, Tivo also stressed that it has been working with partners to expand the reach of its media platform.

TiVo’s first OEM partner, Vestel, has smart TVs Powered by TiVo in retailers across most major European countries, under a dozen different brands. Argos, a major UK retailer, has deployed TiVo OS in their Bush house brand of smart TVs, which are available online and in stores now, and are one of the first smart TVs to incorporate Freely, the new UK streaming service delivering live TV over broadband. And Panasonic is also expected to launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo into retail stores across Europe and the UK this summer.

To help advertisers capitalize on the rapidly growing CTV market, TiVo One is designed to be a cross-screen marketing solution that can help brands optimize their advertising campaigns, analyze customer attribution across different channels and devices, and gain valuable insights into which devices and distribution platforms drive maximum engagement to adapt advertising strategies accordingly.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TiVo One initially plans to offer a ‘Homepage Ad,’ its flagship ad unit, enabling brands to amplify their message with targeted data-driven advertising. This is expected to allow advertisers to reach their targeted audiences through linear and OTT ad promotions, and provide shared ad revenue opportunities for partners, all the while allowing users to find their content through seamless search and discovery for a friction-free viewing experience.

Other key features include: