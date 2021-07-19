The Weather Channel Expands Coverage with Stringr

NEW YORK—Stringr has unveiled an API integration with the National Weather Service (NWS) API integration and has used that integration to create an automated alert system streamlining video newsgathering for severe weather events that is being used by The Weather Channel.

Developed for use with Stringr’s proprietary network of 120,000 independent videographers, the Stringr Weather Feed automatically issues local requests for footage where NWS has issued severe weather warnings. Within minutes, videographers in the area can capture video right on location and upload to the cloud for use in newscasts. Following a successful pilot with the Weather Channel, the service is available on the Stringr platform.

“It’s a great idea and it really works,” said Tom Lea, vice president, newsgathering at The Weather Channel. “We’ve already seen a big increase in the amount of weather content they’re able to offer. It’s definitely working to our advantage. I have confidence in Stringr knowing that they are getting the word out to their videographers before the severe weather strikes.”

“The reporting that news networks offer during severe weather ranks among their most vital work,” added Lindsay Stewart, co-founder and CEO of Stringr. “After all, accurate, up-to-the-minute information during a storm can save lives. This NWS integration, which generates video content that is only available through our platform, allows both local and national newsrooms to get the footage they need as soon as a warning is issued.”

Stringr is a video news and content provider with an international network of videographers that offers broadcast-quality video and custom news packages to every major US market and the United Kingdom on its platform.

To learn more, visit https://www.app.stringr.com/weather.