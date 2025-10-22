Fox Weather Taps T-Mobile’s Supermobile for Extreme-Weather Coverage

BELLEVUE, Wash. and NEW YORK—Fox Weather has tapped T-Mobile has as its preferred communications provider and announced that all Fox Weather reporters are being equipped with SuperMobile, a T-Mobile business plan that combines intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage.

Fox Weather reported that the enhanced connectivity solution will allow its reporters to deliver uninterrupted reporting from virtually anywhere in the nation, regardless of the conditions. Reporters can livestream from the heart of the storm, share radar imagery in real time, and send critical updates to producers and audiences, even during times of high network demand, the two companies reported.

“We are thrilled to work with T-Mobile as our preferred communications provider,” said Sharri Berg, president of Fox Weather, “With our expansive reporter footprint across the country, this collaboration will ensure our communications network can keep up with our breaking news coverage regardless of the situation on the ground.”

“The Fox Weather team goes where conditions are most unpredictable — from sudden summer storms and winter fronts to wildfires and tornadoes in rural communities,” added Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile Business Group. “That’s why we built SuperMobile: to give reporters intelligent performance, secure connectivity and off-grid coverage with T-Satellite, so Fox Weather can keep delivering the updates communities count on — powered by America’s Best Mobile Network.”

T-Mobile reported that the plan offers Fox Weather three key capabilities:

Intelligent connectivity on America’s Best Mobile Network. The SuperMobile network slice technology dynamically allocates network resources to support Fox Weather’s most critical needs — from high-quality livestreams to large video files and real-time updates. By helping prevent buffering, dropped feeds, and slow uploads, SuperMobile gives teams a more consistent experience whether they’re streaming from the aftermath of a storm or sending high-resolution radar imagery from the field – even in times of high demand.

Built-in security designed for journalists. Leveraging T-Mobile’s 5G standalone architecture, the plan provides enhanced encryption, advanced device authentication and strong privacy protections.

Access to the nation’s largest satellite-to-mobile network with T-Satellite. With more than 650 satellites in orbit, Fox Weather crews stay online even in the more than 500,000 square miles of the country unreached by any carrier’s earth-bound cell towers. And as of Oct. 1, T-Satellite now includes data – helping Fox Weather reporters access apps like maps for navigation and share video and picture messages to stay connected on the latest weather conditions —in remote places that terrestrial cellular networks cannot reach.

More information is available at here and at FoxWeather.com .