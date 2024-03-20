Teradek Launches Prism Flex Mk II

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has introduced Prism Flex Mk II, the newest addition to its Prism Series. The new advanced model features a redesigned chassis with improved front panel controls for intuitive operation and superior cooling mechanisms.

Additionally, it integrates analog audio IFB functionality, enabling seamless talkback communication between devices through the Teradek Core Cloud. Complementing its predecessor Prism Flex, the Mk II remains fully compatible with all Prism devices, representing an iterative upgrade that improves the original Flex's internals and software architecture.

"The Prism Flex Mk II is a bi-product of Teradek's commitment to continuous improvement," said Derek Nickell, product manager at Teradek. "In response to valuable customer feedback, we have carefully crafted enhancements aimed at better aligning with our customers' evolving needs. These improvements, spanning team communication, user-friendliness, and device performance, highlight our dedication to empowering seamless workflows and ultimately easing the demands of our customers' endeavors."

Key features of the Prism Flex Mk II allow broadcasters to:

Enable intercom with Teradek’s Core Cloud platform and other Prism devices.

Navigate the OLED screen effortlessly with the newly introduced D-pad front control buttons, offering an improved tactile experience for users.

Experience the fastest high-quality video streaming with the integration of the on-board ultra-low latency Teradek Reliable Transport (TRT) protocol, achieving latency as low as 100ms over WAN.

Encode and decode concurrently with the optional “Decode” license available for Mk II encoders.

Select from a myriad of protocols, including: SRT, TRT, MPEG-TS, RIST, RTMP, RTSP, HLS, and DASH.

The company also explained that the Prism Flex Mk II continues to offer the same robust live streaming capabilities as the rest of the Prism line, from live video contribution and remote production to post-production workflows. Users can still seamlessly upload recordings directly to leading camera-to-cloud platforms like Frame.io and Sony C3P, while also facilitating secure orchestrated video distribution feeds through Teradek's Core Cloud platform.

The Prism Flex Mk II is available for pre-order. More information is available at http://tdek.co/pfmkii-pr .