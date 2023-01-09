Telos Alliance Names Scott Stiefel Its CEO

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance has appointed Co-CEO Scott Stiefel to the role of CEO.

In its announcement the company said that, along with overseeing day-to-day operations, Stiefel will take the reins from Co-CEO Tom Swidarski who will serve as vice chairman on the board of directors.

Telos Alliance Founder Frank Foti remains chairman of the board and continues to lead the Omnia development at the highest level.

Stiefel said he looked forward to leading the company as “we expand into the world of software and enterprise systems, platforms and professional services and to continue expanding our world-class hardware offerings.”

Stiefel has served Telos Alliance in various capacities for more than 20 years, starting as a hardware and embedded systems engineer and working his way up to the role of CEO. The company said that “despite the challenges associated with the pandemic and supply chain headwinds, Scott, along with all of our executive leadership team, have achieved one of the most successful years in the history of the company.”

Stiefel first assignment after joining Telos in 1994 was to design the ISDN card for the Telos Zephyr. He worked on the hardware and DSP code for the original Omnia.FM and the Audioactive Encoder products before becoming a project manager on the Zephyr Xstream.

Stiefel joined ViaSat Inc. in 2008 and served as vice president of operations working on high-speed satellite and terrestrial communication systems and ASICs. He returned to the Telos Alliance in 2014 as chief operating officer.