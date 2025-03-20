Telestream Upgrades Vantage, Test Tools for 2025 NAB Show

NEVADA City, Calif.—Telestream announced new product enhancements to its Vantage server platform as well as upgraded test and measurement tools for content creation and delivery at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9.

Enhancements to Vantage include upgraded compliance, quality control, MAM, and archive workflows; next-generation ingest, media processing, and playout servers, and advanced AI and cloud-native developments, bringing speed, intelligence, and flexibility to the media operation, the company said.

"As new business opportunities emerge, and economic pressures intensify, customers are increasingly driven to expand their content operations, adopt new standards and formats like IP and UHD, and find efficiencies in the cloud. While these transitions move them forward, they do so with new challenges in terms of complexity, cost management, and operational scalability," says Benjamin Desbois, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Telestream. "Vantage empowers customers to strategically navigate these challenges with a flexible platform that optimizes both infrastructure and workflows—on-premise, hybrid, and in the cloud—to achieve maximum performance, scalability, cost-efficiency, and monetization."

Vantage simplifies complex media workflows for broadcast, post, sports, and corporate, through smart automation and seamless integrations.m the company said. New high-impact workflow updates include:

Streamlined QC Workflows On-premise, Hybrid, & Cloud: Qualify Action QC supports on-premise, hybrid and cloud deployments. It seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Aurora and Vidchecker to enable the full range of quality, compliance and integrity capabilities as a single Vantage action.

Qualify Action QC supports on-premise, hybrid and cloud deployments. It seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Aurora and Vidchecker to enable the full range of quality, compliance and integrity capabilities as a single Vantage action. Intelligent Automation for Captions/Subtitles, Metadata, and Content Summaries: New AI capabilities automate high-quality speech-to-text for rapid, professional quality captioning and subtitle workflows. Vantage also automates time-based metadata and summary extracts which add significant value to any content search and retrieve.

Tighter integration between Vantage and DIVA: New integration between DIVA and Vantage streamlines archive and discovery processes. Create and act on DIVA archive objects through Vantage workflows. Additional features will support content scalability and media orchestration excellence.

Leverage Cost-Efficient, Modern MAMs: Seamless integration between Vantage and powerful next-generation cloud-centric MAM solutions like iconik enables customers to bring the latest MAM functionality to their content repository, enhancing accessibility, collaboration, and monetization.

Technology advancements and additions for ingest, media processing and playout include:

Advanced GRID processing: Split complex transcodes across Vantage nodes, enabling outputs to be processed up to 1/n the time. Faster task completion reduces time-to-delivery while simultaneously boosting operational capacity.

Split complex transcodes across Vantage nodes, enabling outputs to be processed up to 1/n the time. Faster task completion reduces time-to-delivery while simultaneously boosting operational capacity. Next-generation Lightspeed Live Servers for Capture: The new Lightspeed Live Servers for Capture double the recording capacity of previous models within the same 1RU configuration. New support for UHD formats and higher frame rates that were previously not possible. Local RAID storage is now expandable up to 30TB—a significant upgrade from the prior 7TB limit. Configuration options include SDI (3G/12G) and ST2110 (10/25G SR/LR). Comes standard with 2x800GB NVMe SSDs in RAID1 for OS.

The new Lightspeed Live Servers for Capture double the recording capacity of previous models within the same 1RU configuration. New support for UHD formats and higher frame rates that were previously not possible. Local RAID storage is now expandable up to 30TB—a significant upgrade from the prior 7TB limit. Configuration options include SDI (3G/12G) and ST2110 (10/25G SR/LR). Comes standard with 2x800GB NVMe SSDs in RAID1 for OS. Higher performance Vantage Lightspeed Servers: The latest Vantage Lightspeed Servers deliver up to a 30% performance boost in media processing over the previous generation. Standard features include dual 800GB NVMe SSDs in RAID1 for the OS and dual 1.92TB SSDs for media storage—in a compact 1RU form factor.

The latest Vantage Lightspeed Servers deliver up to a 30% performance boost in media processing over the previous generation. Standard features include dual 800GB NVMe SSDs in RAID1 for the OS and dual 1.92TB SSDs for media storage—in a compact 1RU form factor. NEW! Lightspeed Live Servers for Play: (Coming June 2025) Purpose-built for live production, these new servers support SDI (3G/12G) and ST2110 (10/25G, SR/LR), offering configurations of up to 8 channels in HD and 4 channels in UHD in a 1RU form factor. Feature highlights include playout of any format back to back, AMP protocol support for std control, customizable APIs for advanced integration and a 15TB-30TB SSD storage range.

Telestream ARGUS (Image credit: Telestream)

Test & Measurement

Enhancements to Telestream’s PRISM waveform monitors, SPG9000 sync pulse and test signal generators, and ARGUS centralized video monitoring systems—which already support SMPTE 2110 and UHD—will help creators transition to mainstream HDR production and allow service providers to expand their reach, the company said.

“The new PRISM, SPG9000, and ARGUS capabilities we are introducing at NAB Show 2025 are the direct result of close customer partnerships and the need for practical solutions to today’s challenges delivering high quality media,” said Matthew Driscoll, VP Product Management, Telestream. “As our customers move new technologies into mainstream deployments, we are adapting the tools they require to be successful.”

PRISM, Software-Defined Waveform Monitors include configurable and remotely accessible software that performs within any content creation chain in both SDI and IP installations. Key enhancements to the PRISM platform include:

Complete support for ST 2110-22 using JPEG XS compression: With up to 4 simultaneous ST 2110-22 streams, the JPEG XS compression allows an approximate bit rate reduction of 10X, significantly reducing the cost of network infrastructure by eliminating the need for manual configurations and simplifying workflows. PRISM now supports a test-signal out in the same format to provide valuable comparisons to a known good signal.

With up to 4 simultaneous ST 2110-22 streams, the JPEG XS compression allows an approximate bit rate reduction of 10X, significantly reducing the cost of network infrastructure by eliminating the need for manual configurations and simplifying workflows. PRISM now supports a test-signal out in the same format to provide valuable comparisons to a known good signal. User Configurable 3D LUT: Integrated 3D LUT allows camera operators to shade HDR cameras by monitoring down-mapped SDR signals and compare HDR/SDR signals side-by-side, eliminating the need for conversion boxes offers a more cost-effective approach, streamlined workflow, and increased reliability in live productions.

Integrated 3D LUT allows camera operators to shade HDR cameras by monitoring down-mapped SDR signals and compare HDR/SDR signals side-by-side, eliminating the need for conversion boxes offers a more cost-effective approach, streamlined workflow, and increased reliability in live productions. Enhanced HDR production tools: Enhanced Telestream CIE chart includes the ability to narrow the range of the Luma to focus on specific regions of interest. In addition to the false color mode for showing BT.709 and P3, regions are now ‘banded’ to indicate how far out of the gamut they are to help colorists more easily map into these color spaces for increased flexibility.

Telestream has now added more resiliency configurations and troubleshooting tools to its SPG9000, Software-Defined Sync Pulse and Test Signal Generator. The SPG9000 is an all-in-one synch reference and signal source for ST 2110 installations that require a PTP source and in hybrid environments where Analog reference is derived from PTP. Highlights for the latest release of the SPG9000 include:

PTP Capture: For debugging difficult PTP configuration issues, now capture network traffic (both Rx and Tx) on the media interfaces to download and open in Wireshark on your PC. This dramatically reduces the time it takes to capture the network traffic on another device, filter out the PTP messages, and then open in Wireshark.

For debugging difficult PTP configuration issues, now capture network traffic (both Rx and Tx) on the media interfaces to download and open in Wireshark on your PC. This dramatically reduces the time it takes to capture the network traffic on another device, filter out the PTP messages, and then open in Wireshark. Secondary Reference: Add a precision secondary reference clock (e.g., Rubidium) to guard against loss of Satellite for PTP grandmaster applications and provide an additional failover option for added flexibility.

ARGUS, a centralized video monitoring solution for video distribution networks, now includes enhanced tools that allow operations teams to identify faults faster. Integrating probe data from entry to exit, ARGUS converts mounds of data into valuable and actionable information. Key enhancements to ARGUS are:

Expedited troubleshooting with new Monitoring Groups: Instantly identify the location of faults using Monitoring Groups to accelerate troubleshooting by quickly diagnosing and suggesting solutions.

Instantly identify the location of faults using Monitoring Groups to accelerate troubleshooting by quickly diagnosing and suggesting solutions. Live video, audio, and caption monitoring for faulty signals: Jump directly from an alarm or customer complaint to viewing content from the monitoring point of interest. Instead of looking at hundreds of live pictures on a video wall, point directly to the problem by focusing attention on the few critical signals experiencing issues.

Telestream will be in Booth W1501 in the West Hall of the LVCC.