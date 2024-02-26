Telestream Releases DIVA 9 for Intelligent Media Management

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream today launched DIVA 9, the latest update to its middleware system for media management, access, and archiving.

Targeting the complexities of long-term video asset storage, DIVA 9 introduces critical enhancements to bolster the accessibility, reliability, and efficiency of digital video archives, the company said, adding that the new version simplifies archiving with smart media storage policies, advanced Elasticsearch search functions, and comprehensive cloud integration, ensuring secure, scalable, and adaptable solutions.

DIVA 9 includes a new Proxy player integrated with Telestream Vantage, simplifying clip identification, segment marking, and partial restore processes, offering unprecedented ease in handling video data, the company said. Telestream also said DIVA 9 is easier to deploy in cloud environments with support for Postgres open source database, and compatibility with major cloud storage options, catering to both hybrid and native cloud setups.

DIVA 9's workflow (Image credit: Telestream)

“One of the qualities that makes DIVA 9 such a powerful solution is its widespread support for diverse production ecosystems, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments,” said Tom Pflaum, Vice President of Product Management at Telestream. “DIVA’s versatility makes it highly adaptable to various storage technologies, such as LTO, disks, and private cloud servers. It also effortlessly integrates with MAM, PAM, and automation systems to further enhance and enrich media supply chain workflows. It’s truly a comprehensive and flexible solution for content management.”

DIVA 9 features nearly 100 updates from its predecessor, focusing on improving system reliability, user experience, and operational efficiency, according to the company. Updates encompass bug and security fixes, performance enhancements, and usability improvements and the solution's intelligent media storage lifecycle policies aid in reducing costs while optimizing asset storage, Telestream said.

DIVA 9's Elasticsearch-driven search capabilities offer a unified view across multiple storage systems, ensuring efficient resource utilization. Its redundancy, distributed deployment options, and disaster recovery features enhance reliability for media production teams, the company said.

DIVA 9 centralizes content management, transcoding, and archiving, eliminating workflow silos, facilitating a more agile media supply chain, the company said. Integration with Telestream solutions like Vantage, Qualify QC, and GLIM Clipping & Inspections automates quality control, accelerates media processing, and enables efficient proxy-less playback.