Tegna Inks Deal for Dallas Wings Broadcasts

DALLAS and TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has concluded a broadcast rights agreement that makes Tegna’s KFAA in Dallas the exclusive local television partner of the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

As part of the deal, all 2025 Wings games not designated for national television will be available for free over-the-air in the local Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA (Ch. 29), with the possibility of select games airing on WFAA (Ch. 8).

KFAA and Tegna will handle local and regional advertising and sponsorship sales for all local games.

The deal expands the sports rights the station has acquired. KFAA and its sister station, WFAA, are also home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, who announced a multi-year agreement with Tegna this past fall. KFAA also features the NBA G League’s Texas Legends.

“We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking broadcast partnership with KFAA,” Dallas Wings CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb stated. “Wings games will now be available via local broadcast to more people than ever before through the tremendous reach of KFAA. We are appreciative of the investment Tegna is making in the Wings and women’s sports and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver world class live sports programming to fans across North Texas.”

“The Dallas Wings are the perfect next addition to our growing roster of sports broadcasts on KFAA,” added Carolyn Mungo, president and general manager of WFAA/KFAA. “KFAA has become the local destination for basketball fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the Wings and their tenth anniversary season.”

Prior to the 2024 season, the Wings announced plans to relocate the team to downtown Dallas and play in a renovated Dallas Memorial Auditorium while also building a nearby state-of-the-art practice facility. Additionally, the Wings have revamped their Front Office, including the hiring of executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager Curt Miller and head coach Chris Koclanes. The Wings also won the Draft Lottery in November and will have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Tegna and the team reported that fans will be able to watch KFAA (Ch. 29) games through their cable, satellite, or streaming provider or through an HD antenna. As of Jan. 22, KFAA is available on the following providers in Dallas-Fort Worth: AT&T U-verse TV (Ch. 29/1029), Charter Spectrum (Ch. 29/1291), DirecTV (Ch. 29), DirecTV Stream, Dish (Ch. 29), Frontier Fiber (Ch. 29/529), Fubo, GEUS (Ch. 510), Grande Communications/Astound Broadband, OneSource Communications (Ch. 25), and Optimum (Ch. 10/14).