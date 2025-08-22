Study: Roku Continues to Lead CTV Device Market

Roku continues to lead the connected TV device market, with a 37% share globally and 37% share of the U.S. market in Q2 2025 according to Pixalate.

The data in the study is notable because it highlights the importance of various operating systems and platforms for app developers, advertisers and others operating in the CTV ecosystem.

During Q2 2025 Poku's market share far exceeded the nearest rival, Amazon at 17% globally and Amazon 17% in the U.S. but Roku’s share did decline slightly from a 38% share globally in Q1. It had a similar slight decline 38% share in the U.S. in Q1.

Pixalate ranks the leading CTV devices by their share of quarterly programmatic advertising delivered to various devices.

Globally, Roku 37% market share in Q2 2025 was followed by Amazon (17%), Samsung (12%), Apple (11%) and LG (7%).

In the U.S., Roku’s 37% market share in Q2 2025 was followed by Amazon (17%), Samsung (12%), Apple (12%), LG (7%), Vizio (4%), Xiami (2%), TCL (2%) and Sony (1%).

