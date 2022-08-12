Streaming Video Technology Alliance Announces Newly Elected Board Members

FREMONT, Calif.—The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) has announced the annual board election results and the publication of two documents, the Home Storage Functional Specification and the QUIC Tech Brief.

SVTA also welcomed new members Bitmovin and Lilac Cloud.

“Now in our eighth year as an industry association, it’s exciting to look back on the progress we’ve made over the years and the outstanding member contributions from the technical groups to the milestones accomplished by the board,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “I look forward to working with our newly elected board and collectively with our members to keep moving forward the SVTA mission of improving the scalability, resiliency, and quality of streaming video.”

As a result of the election, Glenn Goldstein of Lumen is taking on the role of SVTA president; Alicia Pritchett of Fastly was re-elected to the board and will become SVTA vice president, and Glenn Deen of Comcast and NBCUniversal has been re-appointed to treasurer and secretary. In addition, Chris Hock of Adobe has been re-elected to the board.

New technical documents include:

Home Storage Functional Specification. Produced by the Edge Storage Working Group, the Home Storage Functional Specification addresses use cases and functional requirements for the home storage open caching architecture. The Home Storage Open Caching Node (HS-OCN) is a new component of the open caching system and focuses on in-home use cases for the improvement of content delivery. This document describes the architectural guidelines and functional specifications of an HS-OCN. More information and the full document is available here (opens in new tab).

QUIC Tech Brief. Over the years, the SVTA has published a series of tech briefs. These documents are an in-depth examination of emerging or interesting technologies and their potential applicability to streaming. Past tech briefs include CMAF and Multicast ABR. The QUIC tech brief is the latest document in the SVTA’s tech brief series. This examination of the QUIC protocol was produced by the Networking and Transport Working Group and examines some of the differences and improvements between TCP and QUIC. It also explores the deployment model and summarizes some of the pros and cons that streaming providers need to consider before adopting QUIC as a streaming video delivery protocol. More information and the full document is available here (opens in new tab).

The group also reported that during IBC 2022, the SVTA and industry associations Greening of Streaming, Women in Streaming Media, and CDN Alliance will be hosting a happy hour on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 17:00 – 20:00 BST.