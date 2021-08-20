SpotGenie Completes Integration with WideOrbit's WO Traffic

ATLANTA, Ga.—SpotGenie Partners, a provider of digital media services to the advertising, entertainment, and broadcast industries, has announced that it has completed the integration between their video ad management and delivery platform and WideOrbit’s WO Traffic.

This integration will allow end-to-end electronic transfer of material instructions from SpotGenie's "Blaze" Agency Traffic Generation/Distribution system to WideOrbit's Electronic Material Instructions module for WO Traffic, the ad sales and commercial operations platform widely used by television stations and networks.

The integration is notable because WideOrbit's Electronic Material Instructions module automates the receipt of new and revised material instructions from buy-side systems, for electronic import into WO Traffic. This is the first automated solution to address the long-standing need to simplify and streamline the material instructions process, the companies said.

The new automated process will eliminate errors due to re-keying of data from the PDF traffic instruction documents typically distributed by agencies to stations and networks and will reduce the timeframe required to ingest instructions, making it possible to speed up the process of taking the ad live to air.

Wayne Dykes, CEO of SpotGenie, explained, "as the final piece of our five-year plan to improve the linear television traffic workflow chain, we are very proud to be partnering with WideOrbit. We started this process in 2016 by introducing our traffic validation feature, `Cross-Check’. We added our attribution analytics platform, `Performance’, in 2018 and our automation-assisted traffic generation system, `Blaze’, in 2020. This integration of systems with WideOrbit is the final significant step towards modernizing television traffic workflow processes. For advanced TV to actually fulfill its promise in a big way, it was imperative that the traffic process be sped up to match the pace of programmatic buying platforms. With WideOrbit being the most widely used platform by television and radio traffic departments, this is a game changer for SpotGenie clients."

SpotGenie will be rolling out this automated material instructions option to existing clients over the next few weeks.