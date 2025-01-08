SMPTE Names Sally-Ann D’Amato Executive Director

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has named Sally-Ann D’Amato executive director.

D’Amato served as interim executive director since last October, when David Grindle stepped down. The SMPTE board of governors subsequently named her executive director, a role she began Dec. 18.

“I’m honored to accept the role of executive director,” D’Amato said. “After more than two decades with the society, I’m humbled to be chosen as its leader. I will continue to work toward a society that is efficient, innovative and united. My goal as executive director is to encourage more collaboration across sections to create more opportunities for members, strengthen the standards community and reinforce the organization's infrastructure. This will be enacted through a mission we’re calling ‘We Are All One SMPTE.’”

D'Amato joined SMPTE in 2001 as an administrative assistant. Two years later, she was promoted to executive assistant. In 2005, she was elevated to director of operations. Eleven years later, she became director of events and governance liaison and was responsible for planning and executing events, as well as working with the board, SMPTE said.

Among her accomplishments at SMPTE are helping to enact the current bylaws and operations manuals and production of the Media Technology Summit since 2005, as well as a virtual version during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also produced the SMPTE centennial celebration in 2016, the group said.

“Sally-Ann has been a tremendous asset to SMPTE, and will continue to be in this new role,” SMPTE president Renard T. Jenkins said. “She has proven her commitment, qualifications, and talent time and time again, and when asked to lead the Society, she didn’t hesitate to step up. Her performance in the role of interim executive director has already had a positive impact on the society. I believe she will lead SMPTE to a brighter future, and I look forward to helping her do just that.”

