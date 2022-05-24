SmallHD Launches ACTION 5 Touchscreen Monitor

RALEIGH, N.C.—SmallHD has announced the launch of the Action 5 Monitor, a lightweight, 5-inch video monitor with exceptional brightness and ActionOS, a streamlined, version of SmallHD’s industry-leading PageOS 4 software toolset.

“The Action 5 is the perfect on-ramp into the SmallHD ecosystem of monitors; it offers a simplified user interface, daylight-viewable display, and a lightweight form factor that you would expect from SmallHD–all without breaking the bank,” said Dave Bredbury, product manager for CS Cine. “Whether you’re a newcomer looking for your first monitor or a professional who needs a secondary or backup solution, the Action 5 offers one-touch functionality and the most user-friendly OS on the market, based on the same SmallHD UX and UI found on the biggest Hollywood film sets.”

The SmallHD Action 5 Monitor features a lightweight 5.5” LCD touchscreen with 2000nits brightness, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 1080p resolution, 440 PPI, Rec. 709 color and advanced software tools that have been simplified for one-touch functionality, the company said.

SmallHD’s Action 5 Monitor weighs in at 10 oz, attaches via HDMI to almost any camera setup and comes with a combination battery plate supporting Sony L-Series or Canon LP-E6 batteries right out of the box. The HDMI I/O is adjacent to the power input on the left side of the monitor while the bottom, back, and right sides all provide 1/4”–20 mounting points. The SmallHD Action 5 Monitor comes with a mini-to-full-size HDMI cable, a micro-to-full-size HDMI cable and a custom mounting solution for the camera’s shoe mount.

The included ActionOS toolset, a scaled-down version of Page OS4—is designed to be mastered in 60 seconds or less. ActionOS allows for one-touch adjustment and selection of tool attributes and characteristics, including Focus Assist, Expose Tool, Look Tool, and Frame. Focus Assist accentuates in-focus areas of the image for at-a-glance adjustments; the Expose Tool incorporates false-color and an exposure scale to ensure proper lighting; the Look Tool offers contrast adjustment for Log-based footage and the Frame Tool provides various frame lines to ensure there is no loss of key data when capturing video, the company explained.

“Our goal at SmallHD is to help content creators capture their vision with excellence in the most efficient way possible. The Action 5 is another tool in the filmmaker's arsenal that will help them reach the highest of heights,” adds Bredbury. “The drive to create exists equally at both ends of the professional spectrum, and we’re proud to make our product line more accessible, intuitive, and affordable for new filmmakers on a budget or seasoned professionals looking for a reliable backup solution.”

The monitor began shipping on May 24, 2022 at $329.

Action 5 Monitor specifications include:

Display: 5.5” LCD

Resolution: 1080p

Brightness: 2000nits

I/O: 2x HDMI 2.0

Software: ActionOS