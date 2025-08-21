Six Scripps Channels Launch on Peacock

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has announced that six of its channels are now streaming as part of Peacock’s 24/7 channel offering and are available to subscribers of NBCU’s Peacock streaming service.

The six channels are ION, ION Mystery, Bounce, Court TV, Court TV Legendary Trials and Scripps News.

Peacock’s always-on streaming channels are designed to be a robust collection of fan-favorite content across a variety of categories, including Sports (NFL, Premier League), News (NBC News, Sky News, TODAY), Entertainment (WWE and Saturday Night Live); and dozens more channels for every fan, from reality, true crime, Spanish-language, comedy and more.

Scripps described the six channels as follows:

ION is a leading general entertainment network featuring an expansive programming lineup that includes women’s sports, popular off-network series and more.

ION Mystery is home to some of television’s most binge-worthy dramas, docuseries and originals.

Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.

Court TV Legendary Trials features Court TV’s archived footage from some of the nation’s most gripping trials through the years.

Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences.

Scripps News delivers compelling, context-driven news, fact-based reporting and a deeper look at the “why” of each story with objective, impactful storytelling.