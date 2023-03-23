NextGen TV Comes to Rochester, N.Y.

ROCHESTER, N.Y.—Four broadcast television stations serving the Rochester television market have begun offering NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals.

The launch included WHAM-TV (the Deerfield Media-owned ABC affiliate), WROC-TV (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WUHF (the Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate), and WXXI-TV (PBS).

For the launch, WUHF, which is owned by Sinclair, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WUHF will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.

All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations.

“Once again, broadcasters have launched ATSC 3.0 while preserving every free over-the-air service and without any disruption to cable and satellite viewers,” said John Hane, President of BitPath. “Stations have far exceeded the FCC’s requirements to protect viewers who rely on older digital TVs, while bringing improved television service to those with new ATSC 3.0 sets. In addition, the advanced digital broadcasting services we’ll be launching on ATSC 3.0 will help keep local broadcasting strong, while providing new, high value services to people, businesses, and public agencies – all without any compromises to television service. We’ve also committed to make our groundbreaking NavPath precise navigation service available for free to Rochester’s first responders. This is a win-win-win for viewers, stations, and the entire metro area.”