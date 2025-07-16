Service Electric Cable TV Deploys OpenVault PMN

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & JERSEY CITY, N.J. —Service Electric Cable TV and OpenVault have announced that the operator is deploying the OpenVault Proactive Network Management (OV PMM) solution.

The deployment will allow SECTV to leverage OpenVault’s AI- and ML-powered optimization technologies to increase its ability to automatically identify network issues that may impact performance for its customers in northern and eastern Pennsylvania and in western New Jersey. OV PNM’s proactive detection capabilities are designed to boost field support and customer service efficiency through rapid access to relevant data and information, the two companies explained.

“From engineering innovations to the first availability of HBO, SEC TV’s history has been punctuated by its leadership in providing greater value for our subscribers,” said John Walson, president of Service Electric Cable TV. “OpenVault’s leadership in harnessing technology breakthroughs will give our teams the information they need to more quickly resolve service issues, driving greater customer satisfaction.”

OV PNM is designed to provide operators with unparalleled visibility into broadband infrastructure and intelligently diagnose and resolve the root causes of hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network problems. It also allows providers to detect plant faults before customer calls, reducing truck rolls and maximizing customer uptime.

“In a competitive broadband environment, time truly is money,” said Josh Barstow, chief commercial officer of OpenVault. “By deploying OV PNM, Service Electric Cable TV is prioritizing the fastest possible detection and repair of anticipated or actual network impairments, assuring delivery of service quality that creates happier, loyal subscribers and drives financial success.”

