OpenVault Reports Promising Results by Operators Using AI-Powered Vantage PNM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.—OpenVault is reporting that Vantage PNM, its AI-powered proactive network maintenance solution, is helping broadband providers reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) and is delivering quantifiable results that strengthen operators’ bottom lines.

Vantage PNM, a cornerstone of OpenVault’s Vantage suite, uses AI to transform telemetry into actionable intelligence that empowers operations and customer-facing personnel to detect and repair imminent and emergent network issues. The result is more resilient networks, reduced costs and superior broadband Quality of Experience that can reduce churn by improving reliability and issue resolution, OpenVault reported.

“AI’s ability to bring machine speed to customer service representatives, field techs and operations teams is elevating their efficiency and effectiveness,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. “Early adopters of Vantage PNM are learning that it delivers immediate and recognizable impact to their churn rates and their bottom lines.”

Vantage PNM’s AI capabilities are already in trials or deployments at North American operators. AI Helpdesk responds to conversational questions from operator users with instant evaluations of device connectivity, correlated impairments within the same node, and recommended next steps. AI Smart Button opens an Insight Panel with one click, providing easy-to-follow resolution guidance based on analysis of RF impairments and detected network anomalies. As a result, technicians resolve issues faster and reduce repeat visits, OpenVault said.

OpenVault also reported operational results of initial utilization of Vantage PNM’s AI features by broadband operators that confirm the impact on bottom lines. These include:

Identification of emerging issues early, reducing or even eliminating support calls and truck rolls and helping to prevent service issues for entire subscriber groups.

Reduction of critical modem alerts by 15% and an increase of first time fix rates to over 70% through early detection of upstream degradation in a cluster of modems and prediction of a 35% likelihood of service impact within 48 hours.

Dramatic reduction in truck roll expense through 22% faster onsite resolution and 50% fewer repeat visits.

Built for broadband providers, the company said that Vantage PNM is grounded in authoritative industry references from SCTE and CableLabs, as well as operator-specific telemetry aligned to SCTE standards and CableLabs specifications. Vantage PNM’s AI-powered tools also feature guardrails that protect customer privacy and operator security.

The result is faster, more precise targeting of issues, delivering improved business outcomes through faster, better and more efficient diagnostics and repair of issues. In addition, Vantage PNM AI is providing a real-time, 360-degree view of the network, enabling better resource utilization and the ability to create new service opportunities, such as personalized support, smarter upgrades and premium reliability tiers.

“AI is no longer optional – it’s essential,” said Brady Volpe, Chief Product Officer at OpenVault. “As broadband technology expands, the sheer volume and complexity of performance data will overwhelm traditional manual troubleshooting. Embedding AI directly into Vantage workflows enables operators to interpret data at scale, resulting in faster resolutions, higher first-pass fix rates, and a smarter, more resilient broadband experience.”