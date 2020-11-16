Scripps Taps Merri Hanson as VP, GM of KIVI

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Co. has promoted Merri Hanson to vice president and general manager of KIVI, its ABC affiliate in Boise, Idaho. Her role is effective Jan. 1, 2021. Hanson has more than 25 years of sales and broadcast experience and most recently served as station manager at KIVI. She joined the station in 2016 as a local sales manager.

Local Media President Brian Lawlor said in a statement that the company was looking forward to Hanson stepping in the new leadership role. “Her decades of experience from journalist to business executive make her a great fit to lead KIVI as it serves the Boise community.”

Prior to joining Scripps, Hanson held roles including vice president of business development with Stevenson Advertising in Seattle; regional marketing executive with Tegna; anchor and producer with KTRV in Nampa, Idaho; and general manager for KSVT in Hailey, Idaho.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the phenomenal group of people at Idaho News 6,” said Hanson. “During a time when our community has been challenged due to the pandemic, I am proud of how our people have come together, worked tirelessly to keep the public informed, created opportunities for businesses and helped organizations who work with the most vulnerable in our community.”

Hanson replaces Ken Ritchie, who is retiring from his role as vice president and general manager at the end of this year after a combined KIVI tenure of 40 years.