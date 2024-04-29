Scripps Appoints Seth Walters To Steer CTV Sales Strategy

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company is adding Seth Walters to its sales leadership team as head of CTV sales, effective April 29.

Walters, who is a media executive with more than a decade of streaming TV experience, will lead Scripps’ digital go-to-market strategy and help drive long-term CTV revenue growth across Scripps’ dynamic portfolio of premium brands including Scripps Sports, ION, Scripps News and local news.

His 20-plus-year career has spanned leadership roles in streaming TV and advanced advertising, helping streaming platforms and media agencies accelerate their CTV businesses. Most recently, Walters was the head of LG Channels in North America at LG Electronics, overseeing LG’s free ad-supported streaming TV service. In this role, he contributed to the outsized growth of their FAST service by establishing hundreds of new partnerships with major studios, networks and independent content owners and producers.

Prior to LG, Walters served as vice president of demand partnerships at Roku and as president of Modi Media, GroupM’s advanced TV agency. He began his career with Starcom MediaVest Group, where he worked with CPG brands like Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Walmart on targeted advertising campaigns.

“Seth is a strategic thinker, innovator and disruptor with proven experience leading high-performing teams through industry transformation,” said Brian Norris, Scripps’ chief revenue officer. “As the CTV marketplace continues its explosive growth, Seth’s experience building targeted consumer campaigns for blue chip brands, combined with his depth of advanced advertising knowledge, will help Scripps develop new opportunities to monetize the rapidly increasing digital impressions being driven to CTV platforms.”

Walters has a Bachelor of Science from State University of New York at Buffalo. He will be based in New York.