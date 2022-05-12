Scener Launches Mobile App to Simplify TV Viewing

LOS ANGELES—Scener, a destination for finding and sharing streaming entertainment, has announced the launch of a new mobile application designed to enhance and simplify the TV viewing experience.

Scener’s mobile app brings together the most powerful features of universal content search and discovery across all streaming platforms with the ability to automatically start streaming content on a TV from an iPhone, the company said.

Prior to the launch of the mobile app, Scener's social viewing platform has experienced a surge in user growth and engagement, averaging over over 5 million minutes a day of shared viewing over the past quarter and hosting over 700,000 social viewing events each month.

“In the same way that Scener cracked the code for social viewing, Scener’s mobile app answers the question ‘what do I watch tonight?’ with a simple and single interface that makes finding, viewing and sharing content as easy as it is engaging,” said David Baron, CEO at Scener. “Throw social viewing into the mix and we’re solving for so much more than streaming subscription overload–we’re giving viewers the one-stop guide for their nightly streaming experience.”

The new mobile app also integrates Scener’s social viewing technology, which powers its watch party platform used by millions of viewers, creators and streaming service partners, for a natively social two-screen. Users can now stream content on the big screen while chatting with their friends, in sync, on their iPhone.

The app is available for free in beta on the App Store, starting in the United States.

Key features include:

Universal Search and Streaming Guide: With Scener’s mobile app, you can see what shows are trending across every streaming service and search to discover what to watch next.

Automatic Mobile Search to TV Streaming: Choose exactly what you want to watch on your iPhone and it automatically plays on your Roku TV. No casting or cables required. Scener is hardware agnostic, with more TV device support coming soon.

The First Built-In Remote Control: Say goodbye to the “brick” remote. Scener turns iPhones into intelligent TV technology that integrates navigation, including play, pause, rewind and volume, with an intuitive, in-hand interface. It also eliminates redundant pieces of hardware.

Social Viewing in Your Hand: Hang out over video, text or audio chat on your iPhone while the app automatically syncs the shared watch experience on TV. Start and join watch parties from the app. Push notifications alert you when to join the watch party and host.

“Scener has transformed mobile devices into the media controller nobody has been able to build–knowing what my friends are watching on TV is something I’ve always wanted,” said Marc Geiger, founder of SaveLive, former global head of WME and Scener investor and advisor. “In music, it has been a critical tool for new music discovery. For TV, this is a natural next step for Scener and streaming innovation at large.”