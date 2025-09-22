DirecTV App Launches on Vizio Smart TVs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV has announced that the DirecTV app has launched on on Vizio Smart TVs. Rolling out today, customers will be able to access and enjoy the DirecTV app directly on their Vizio Smart TVs.

“Consumers want control over when, where, and how they watch,” said Vikash Sharma, head of product at DirecTV. “We’re continuing to deliver more choice and flexibility by making DirecTV available on more devices. With DirecTV on Vizio Smart TVs, viewers can quickly and directly access live channels and on-demand favorites—all within a premium app experience.”

With the app, customers can dive into live sports and news and explore a massive library of over 100,000 on-demand shows and movies. It also features a 'Your TV' carousel that puts their favorite teams, live stats, recent channels, and tailored recommendations front and center.

The app also provides real-time sports scores and updates, plus the newly launched Mix Channels, available to Signature Package and Genre Pack customers based on their lineup.

More information about the various DirecTV packages and offerings is available at DirecTV .