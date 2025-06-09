SBS Launches Livestreaming LaMusica TV on The Roku Channel

MIAMI—Spanish Broadcasting System has announced that LaMusica, its popular audiovisual entertainment app, has begun live streaming as LaMusica TV on The Roku Channel.

LaMusica TV offers a 24/7 slate of programming including live streaming of SBS's top-ranked radio shows, popular hosts and iconic personalities, SBS reported.

“This groundbreaking connected TV distribution partnership marks a significant milestone for our company as we expand access to our growing portfolio of audiovisual content, hosted by our recognized team of popular personalities, to millions of Hispanics nationally,” SBS Chairman and CEO Raúl Alarcón said. “We’re building on LaMusica's position as the No. 1-ranked Latino music app through live streaming a broad and unique mix of digital video offerings on the nation's top-ranked TV streaming platform. This partnership reinforces LaMusica's evolution into a premier audiovisual entertainment destination and sets the stage for the dramatic growth of our audience. We look forward to working with Roku to expand the reach of LaMusica’s award-winning content while simultaneously introducing the Roku platform to a new universe of Latino viewers.”

More specifically, LaMusica TV debuts with a variety of its perennially popular live on-air offerings including “El Vacilón de la Mañana” from WSKQ-FM in New York; the “Raúl Brindis Show” from KROI-FM in Houston; “Alex Sensation’s MegaMix” from WXDJ-FM in Miami; popular personalities El Terrible, Eddie One and Chiquilín from KLAX-FM and KXOL-FM in Los Angeles; as well as a selection of the ever-popular “El Despelote,” “El Circo,” “La Guerrilla,” “Whatsup?” and “Mega Reguero” programs from SBS's roster of formats in Puerto Rico.

LaMusica TV ultimately will also premiere SBS's live concert series, including major events such as its Calibash, MiamiBash and MegaMezcla venue performances, as well as its unplugged artist showcases, SBS reported.

“The addition of LaMusica TV to our platform strengthens our position as a destination for inclusive and relevant entertainment,” said Jennifer Vaux, vice president, content acquisition and programming at Roku. “As our audience continues to grow and diversify, we're thrilled to offer even more content that serves our Spanish-speaking viewers.”