Samsung, Prime Video to Offer 8K Content From ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Samsung has announced that it is working with Amazon’s Prime Video to offer fans access to exclusive 8K content from the upcoming “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series, which is set to bow on Prime Video on Sept. 2.

As part of the collaboration, Samsung hosted an exclusive sneak-peek screening event featuring 25 minutes of content from the series’ first two episodes on its three-story LED video wall at Samsung 837 – its flagship experience center in New York City.

Content from the series will also debut on Samsung’s LED digital screens overlooking New York City’s Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus, and Milan’s Piazza del Duomo.

At some as yet undisclosed time, Samsung also said it will be the first to offer “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series content in 8K resolution through a custom trailer with exclusive scenes. The content will be available on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and “The Wall” 8K Micro LED displays.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers,” said Simon Sung, executive vice president and head of the sales & marketing team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.”

“When considering how to immerse our global fans in the world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Samsung’s exceptional technology and screens felt like a natural fit,” said Andrew Bennett, vice president of global device partnerships at Prime Video. “Samsung’s depth, detail, and incredible passion for the series has started us on an amazing journey together – one we can’t wait for audiences to experience.”