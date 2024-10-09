Samba TV, IRIS.TV Collaborate To Enable Contextual Advertising

NEW YORK—Audience data and omniscreen measurement provider Samba TV today said it would collaborate with content data platform IRIS.TV to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to contextual advertising and measurement.

The collaboration will leverage Samba AI to analyze extensive video catalogs from major digital media and connected TV (CTV) publishers indexed with the IRIS_ID. The IRIS_ID is a universal content identifier that allopws publishers to securely share granular video-level data with advertisers. The combination provides privacy-forward contextual targeting solutions bolstered by next-generation measurement of reach, frequency and business-based outcomes, Samba said.

“The integration of Samba AI strengthens the rich contextual intelligence on every IRIS_ID, providing advertisers with deeper insights and targeting capabilities while giving our publishing partners new ways to monetize their content,” IRIS.TV co-founder and CEO Field Garthwaite said.

IRIS_IDs are found on more than 55 million videos on thousands of websites and streaming apps across smart TVs and connected TV devices. With access to millions of hours of streaming content, Samba AI will offer advertisers insights into video content, enabling more granular contextual targeting, including topics, genres, logos, actors, sentiment and brand safety, underscored by more accurate measurement across platforms, the company said.

With IRIS.TV, advertisers can target more than 500 billion monthly ad requests through their preferred ad platforms. Video-level contextual targeting drives upper- and lower-funnel marketing performance, especially for linear TV advertisers extending reach into CTV, the company said.

“Our industry has been riddled by a conflict between context and audience,” Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin said. “This partnership with IRIS.TV represents convergence—reconnecting context and audiences to achieve measurable gains for marketers. By applying our AI to any IRIS-enabled publisher, we’re not only expanding contextual advertising attributes, but also providing advertisers with more accurate and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. This collaboration embodies our commitment to delivering new and more scientific approaches to advertising without compromising on privacy principles.”

More information is available on the Samba TV and IRIS.TV websites.