GroupM Partners with IRIS.TV on CTV and Online Video Data

The content data platform IRIS.TV has announced a deal with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, that will see GroupM use the IRIS_ID as the primary method for accessing video-level data enriched by contextual and brand-suitability data partners.

The IRIS_ID is a universal content identifier that allows IRIS-enabled publishers to securely share video-level data for advertising applications in streaming media.

As a result of the partnership, the GroupM Premium Marketplace will use IRIS.TV’s content ID, the IRIS_ID, to leverage various video-level contextual and brand-suitability data partners for programmatic deal targeting via the Magnite Streaming and DV+ platforms.

"Streaming is a digital medium with personalized content and ads for every device as opposed to linear, where audiences see the same programming all at once. Without the right technology, publishers cannot help advertisers know if they are reaching relevant audiences,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO and co-founder of IRIS.TV. “GroupM is leading the industry on breakthroughs in utilizing data to drive value for advertisers, which will deliver better consumer experiences and help brands achieve better ROI."

The companies said that the partnership will produce increased spending for IRIS-enabled publishers because they will now be able to offer highly targeted advertising opportunities and comprehensive reporting on campaign performance. This will also help publishers deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and enhance consumer experiences, the companies said.

Initial data partners that will be made available to GPM via the IRIS_ID will include Kerv, Oracle Advertising, Pixability, Precise TV, Silverbullet’s 4D, Silverpush, and Reticle, IRIS.TV said.

“We are pleased to partner with IRIS.TV and leverage their video-level targeting across the GroupM Premium Marketplace,” said Kevin Sheehan, director, Programmatic Investment, GroupM. “We have an ironclad commitment to brand suitable advertising on every medium, and the IRIS_ID provides a level of transparency that enhances the way we invest in CTV environments.”