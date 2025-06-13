Samba TV and Acxiom Announce Massive 40-market Global Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO—Samba TV and Acxiom have announced that they will dramatically expand their longstanding relationship.

As part of an expanded deal, Acxiom, which is provides data and technology infrastructure to Interpublic Group of Companies agencies, will integrate its offerings with Samba TV’s identity, contextual, and audience modeling tools and provide IPG’s agencies with access to those capabilities in 40 new markets.

“As demand for privacy-first targeting grows, our expanded partnership with Acxiom delivers a smarter, scalable path to data-driven activation for brands worldwide,” said Samba TV CCO Aden Zaman. “Acxiom’s trust in our technology and their decision to scale our capabilities across 40 markets signals a new chapter in the way major holding companies approach data infrastructure that’s grounded in contextual relevance, precision modeling, and identity interoperability at scale.”

More specifically, Samba’s self-serve semantic audience platform, will now be offered as a fully integrated solution within Interact, Interpublic’s AI-powered, end-to-end marketing platform using Acxiom’s solutions.

The partnership enables Interpublic agencies to leverage Samba TV’s Semasio platform to model high-value audience segments from its InfoBase dataset and enrich them with consumer behavior and TV data to create custom segments tailored to regional and brand-specific needs. The collaboration also supports seamless campaign activation and real-time optimization, fully embedded within the Interact platform experience, the two companies reported.

“This expansion is a testament to the innovation we’ve built together and the shared vision we hold around the future of data-driven marketing,” said Acxiom executive vice president of product revenue and partnerships Martin Wexler. “By deepening our relationship with Samba TV and its Semasio platform, we’re equipping Interpublic’s agencies with the most advanced audience intelligence and identity available in the market, allowing brands to deliver more meaningful experiences for their clients around the world.”

Samba TV, with more than 1,000 customers in 50 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, maintains over 1 billion stable user profiles globally and analyzes over 2.5 billion web pages each month, enabling advertisers to optimize campaigns in both ID-based and ID-less environments.